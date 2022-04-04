Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $23,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after purchasing an additional 553,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after purchasing an additional 587,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after purchasing an additional 599,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

