Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Zscaler stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -105.93 and a beta of 0.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

