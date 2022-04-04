Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.30 Million

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to post $218.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.20 million and the lowest is $217.05 million. Zumiez posted sales of $279.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 1,061.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $38.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

