Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.21. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,134,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.10 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Zynga by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

