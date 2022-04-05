-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Redwire’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwire will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwire.

RDW stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14. Redwire has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Redwire by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwire by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

