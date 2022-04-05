$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,190,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

