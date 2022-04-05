111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Up 7%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 5,703,507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 763% from the average daily volume of 661,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $238.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Get 111 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 111 by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 111 by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 111 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 111 by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 111 in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.