$128.40 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to announce $128.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $129.90 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $540.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.12 million to $552.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $561.95 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

