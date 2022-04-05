$128.40 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will report $128.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $129.90 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $540.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.12 million to $552.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $561.95 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $708.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.