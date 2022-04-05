$134.93 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $134.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.52 million and the lowest is $123.61 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $69.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $523.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $571.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $489.02 million, with estimates ranging from $460.43 million to $527.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $891.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.91%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

