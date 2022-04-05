$192.55 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to announce $192.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $193.10 million. Photronics reported sales of $159.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $777.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $792.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,744 shares of company stock worth $1,250,508. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.