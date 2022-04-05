$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

CPB opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

