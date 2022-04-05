$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. CommScope has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $22.18.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 112.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 158,634 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

