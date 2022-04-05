$2.51 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $4.80 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 292.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $30.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $270.94 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $713.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.