$310.13 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $310.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.50 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $278.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 28.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSS opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

