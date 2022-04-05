$325.86 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) to announce $325.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.50 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,653,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.73. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.