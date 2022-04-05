$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 795,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 345,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.