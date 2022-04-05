3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,354.48

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,354.48 ($17.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,403 ($18.40). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,402.50 ($18.39), with a volume of 942,434 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($18.94) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.98) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,354.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

