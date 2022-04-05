$45.04 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to report $45.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.56 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $187.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.69 million to $201.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $195.42 million, with estimates ranging from $181.20 million to $209.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:CIO opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $766.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 117.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

