$475.67 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to report $475.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.00 million and the lowest is $470.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $399.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.10.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,650. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,504,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $433.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.01. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $306.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.