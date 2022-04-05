$5.92 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will report $5.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.04 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. Phunware reported sales of $1.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $26.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.59 million to $27.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.45 million, with estimates ranging from $32.02 million to $34.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phunware.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

PHUN opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 12.61. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Phunware by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phunware by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

