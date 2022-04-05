$55.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $55.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.40 million. Cutera reported sales of $49.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $262.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.40 million to $266.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $298.95 million, with estimates ranging from $283.30 million to $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Cutera by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. Cutera has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

