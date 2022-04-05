$66.69 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will announce $66.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $284.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.74 million to $305.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.46 million, with estimates ranging from $262.43 million to $378.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

