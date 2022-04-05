$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $100,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.

Several analysts have commented on CRDF shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

