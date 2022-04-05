$849.25 Million in Sales Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $849.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $857.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $841.05 million. Bilibili reported sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after buying an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

