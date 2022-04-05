98,972 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Codexis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

