ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 167,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

