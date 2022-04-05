Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.78

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.78 and traded as high as C$19.10. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.01, with a volume of 4,294 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.22 million and a P/E ratio of 16.97.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$25.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.57%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

