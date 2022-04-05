Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $3.77. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 20,591,452 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.