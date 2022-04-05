Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.01

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and traded as high as $18.62. Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 187,262 shares.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 323,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 116,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

