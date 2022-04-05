Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.76

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.76 and traded as low as $22.30. Adecco Group shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 53,985 shares.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

