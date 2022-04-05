Advantage Energy (AAVVF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) recently:
- 4/1/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$12.00.
- 3/30/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.25.
- 3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.
- 3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.
- 2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50.
- 2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.50.
- 2/4/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00.
OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.42.
Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Energy (AAVVF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.