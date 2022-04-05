Advantage Energy (AAVVF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) recently:

4/1/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$12.00.

3/30/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.25.

3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.50.

2/4/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

