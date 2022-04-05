Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Trading Down 3.1%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 6,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 16,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

About Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

