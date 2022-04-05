Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Trading Down 3.1%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 6,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 16,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.
About Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Energy (HPMCF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.