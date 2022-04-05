Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.27

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.27 and traded as high as C$42.49. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$42.07, with a volume of 44,376 shares traded.

AFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$790.66 million and a PE ratio of 84.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$287.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.7600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

