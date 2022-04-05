Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.66. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 891,280 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.06.
About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.