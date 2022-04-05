Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.66. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 891,280 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

