Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -10.13.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

