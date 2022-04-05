Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.42. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 8,595 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

