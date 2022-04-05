AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $172.50. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $166.00, with a volume of 1,192 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

