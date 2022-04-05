American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as low as C$4.09. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 96,997 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.12. The stock has a market cap of C$322.76 million and a PE ratio of -16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

