American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.48. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 10,687 shares trading hands.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.45% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.