Amon (AMN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Amon (AMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Amon has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $914.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00108871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

