Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will post $50.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the highest is $50.52 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $229.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $231.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $306.20 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $314.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

AMPL opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and have sold 18,596 shares worth $751,357.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,411,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Amplitude by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $63,392,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

