ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

