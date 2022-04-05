Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.71 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,415,969 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.02.
Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)
