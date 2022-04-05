Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.70. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 71,447 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Anaconda Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.41 million and a PE ratio of -16.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75.

Anaconda Mining ( TSE:ANX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.64 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.0405634 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at C$408,000. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,450.

About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

