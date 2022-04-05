Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will announce $19.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

