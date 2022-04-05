Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.60 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $253.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.26 million to $254.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.41 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

