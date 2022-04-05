Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will report $56.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $59.50 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $22.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $278.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $283.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $295.70 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 355.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 202,995.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 374.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $284.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

