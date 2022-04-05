Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $864.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will post sales of $864.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $886.49 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $493.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

