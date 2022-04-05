Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post sales of $51.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.80 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $46.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $219.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $225.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $246.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $259.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.26. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $4,035,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.